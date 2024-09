Workout Wednesday: Tips for new mothers to stay fit

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help new mothers stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help new mothers stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help new mothers stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help new mothers stay fit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For women, getting strength back after having a baby can take its toll.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help new mothers stay fit.