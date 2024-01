Workout Wednesday: Important back movements

While you work on trying to build up the front of your body, the back is just as important.

While you work on trying to build up the front of your body, the back is just as important.

While you work on trying to build up the front of your body, the back is just as important.

While you work on trying to build up the front of your body, the back is just as important.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While you work on trying to build up the front of your body, the back is just as important.

In this week's Workout Wednesday, fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us a few back movements to help build strength in a region we don't see very easily.