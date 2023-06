KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg is home to a colossal coffee pot.

The city's water tower is listed by World Record Academy as "The World's Largest Swedish Coffee Pot".

Skyview 30 captured a bird's eye view of the city's iconic water tower first built in 1911.

In 1985, the community brewed up an idea to honor its founders by transforming the 122-foot-tower into the Swedish coffee pot.

The 60,000-gallon tank could fill more than one million coffee cups and lights up at night.