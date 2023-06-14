Kingsburg water tower breaks world record for world's largest Swedish coffee pot

According to the World Record Academy, Kingsburg owns the world's largest Swedish coffee pot.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in Kingsburg or have visited, you may be familiar with the iconic water tower downtown.

That tower in the shape of a coffee pot has just broken a world record.

According to the World Record Academy, Kingsburg owns the world's largest Swedish coffee pot.

It sits behind the fire station in the downtown park.

It was first built in 1911.

In 1985, the town decided to honor its founders by remodeling the water tower to resemble a Swedish coffee pot.

The 60,000 gallon pot could fill more than 1 million coffee cups.

It sits 122 feet tall and is lit up at night.