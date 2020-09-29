yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park ending day-use reservation system in November

Starting November 1st, visitors will no longer have to show day passes to enter the national park.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good news! From November onward, you can visit Yosemite National Park without having to make reservations ahead of time.

The park has just announced that it is ending the day-use reservation system that was in effect throughout this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system will still be in place through the end of October.

But starting November 1st, visitors will no longer have to show day passes to enter the national park.

The park put in place the current reservation system to limit the number of people who can be inside the national park.

80% of all passes for the month were available to be booked on a first-come-first-serve basis on the first of every month.

The remaining 20% of daily passes then became available two days in advance of visitors' desired visit date.

Park rangers said reservations were selling out within seconds each month.

