Washburn Fire: Parts of Yosemite, Sierra National Forest shut down as flames burn 4,911 acres

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuees are back home Monday morning as fire crews make progress containing the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National park.Fire officials said it was now 50 percent contained.People who live in Wawona were able to return home starting yesterday morning following a week-long evacuation.The wildfire has grown to more than 4,900 acres, mostly in Yosemite National Park and in the Sierra National Forest.Fire officials say they feel confident they've been able to save the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.Officials say they are staying focused, knowing the flames are still on the move.Highway 41 remains closed to the general public at Yosemite.It will remain closed for at least several more days.