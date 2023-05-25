Some campground areas to reopen in Yosemite National Park following closure from flooding

Some campground areas will reopen in Yosemite National Park Thursday after being closed for more than a week due to flooding.

As of Thursday morning, the river's level at the Pohono Bridge stands at just over 10 feet -- which remains in minor flood stage.

Park officials say nearly all of Lower Pines and part of North Pines Campgrounds are reopening.

No update has been provided about Housekeeping Camp.

Portions of Yosemite Valley were flooded earlier this month when snowmelt caused the fast-moving Merced River to raise, going over its banks in some areas.

