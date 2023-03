Yosemite National Park will remain closed for almost another week. The park will stay shut down through at least Sunday, March 12.

The park has experienced significant snowfall, with some areas covered by 15 feet of snow.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park will remain closed for almost another week.

Officials warn the closure may be extended. They plan to provide an update early next week.

Crews are working to restore services so visitors can return safely.