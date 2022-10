Yosemite National Park prepares for controlled burning

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is preparing for controlled burns along Southside Drive next week.

These are images of a similar burn conducted in the past.

If conditions allow, the burn will start near El Capitan Crossover and could extend toward Sentinel Beach.

Visitors are should be prepared for possible traffic lane and trail closures in the Yosemite Valley Loop area.

Expect to see smoke during and after burning operations.