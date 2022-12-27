WATCH LIVE

Rockfall closes Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 7:00PM

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rockfall near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park has closed the roadway.

Park officials say the rockfall happened two miles east of the ticket booths.

No one is able to get through at this time. Officials don't know when it will reopen.

The Highway 41 and Highway 120 entrances remain open.

Officials are also reminding visitors to bring tire chains due to the snow.

Much of Central California woke up to rainfall Tuesday morning that is expected to last through the week.

