Yosemite's 'firefall' attracts visitors from all around the world

A stunning and short-lived sight in Yosemite is attracting visitors from all over the world.

The 'firefall' happens every year from mid to late February at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park.

As the sun sets, it reflects off the 3,500 foot vertical wall of El Capitan.

The falls appear to glow as the sunlight hits the water.

Park officials have some advice to visitors wanting to see it for themselves.

"It's a hit and miss kinda thing. I was here, I remember being here a few years ago, it was absolutely beautiful. We were here and then literally five minutes before it was going to start, a cloud came in and just, you know, just destroyed it. So, it's one of those things where we always recommend to people, 'hey, if you really want to see it, if you can, give yourself more than one night,'" said Scott Gediman with Yosemite National Park.

If you are hoping to visit Yosemite reservations are required.

