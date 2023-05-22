More closures could come in Yosemite National Park amid rising Merced River

Our recent warm weather is quickly melting the historic snowpack in the Sierra.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our recent warm weather is quickly melting the historic snowpack in the Sierra.

Yosemite National Park is closely watching the rising Merced River.

The river is now overflowing its banks.

Right now, at the Pohono Bridge, the water is rushing through just below 12 feet, which is minor flood stage.

Once the river hits 12.5 feet, that's considered moderate flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service website, that's high enough to close Northside and Southside drives into Yosemite Valley.

The last time it reached that level was in May of 2005.

We're already seeing impact from the flooding.

Housekeeping Camp as well as North and Lower Pines Campgrounds will remain closed through at least Tuesday night.

They have been closed for a week now.

For people with canceled campground reservations in the park, Visit Yosemite Madera County is getting them situated elsewhere.

Park officials say there are no additional closures planned, but that could change if the river rises above 12.5 feet.

Visitors may also encounter water on some of the lesser traveled roads, especially in the morning and evening.

Officials also say you can check out the river from a distance.

The water flowing is swift, cold, and dangerous, even if it appears calm from the surface.

