YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a missing person in Yosemite National Park.

She went missing July 22 while on a day hike from Ostrander Lake to Summit Horse Ridge.

It's believed she may have been in the area of Ostrander Lake, Hart Lake, Buena Vista Lake or any of the nearby trails.

If you recently saw Maldonado in the area, you're asked to contact Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue.