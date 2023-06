Visitors to Yosemite may notice some smoke in the sky Wednesday evening.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors to Yosemite may notice some smoke in the sky Wednesday evening.

It's from prescribed burns taking place in the national park.

That's just west of the Yosemite chapel.

They will start Wednesday night and continue Thursday morning.

Other fire operations will continue through Friday.