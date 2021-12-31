List of free entry days at all national parks in 2022

January 17: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 16: First day of National Park Week

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 24: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees for five days next year.The five free days include:People who visit any national park on those days will not be charged an entrance fee, including Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.The National Park Service oversees more than 400 national parks. Officials say only about 110 of those parks have admission fees, ranging from $5 to $35.