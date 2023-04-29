Yosemite Valley to reopen Sunday after forecasted flooding falls short

Most of Yosemite Valley will be closed starting Friday, April 28, due to forecasted flooding.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Yosemite Valley is set to reopen Sunday, April 30, after forecasted flooding from snowpack melt falls short.

Parts of Yosemite National Park were scheduled to be closed at least through Wednesday, May 3.

Now, park officials say Yosemite Valley will be open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for day use only with very limited services.

Concession stands like Village Store, Village Grill and Degnan's Kitchen will be the only services open on Sunday in Yosemite Valley.

A full reopening is scheduled for Monday, May 1 at 7 a.m.

Officials remind guests that the rivers throughout the park are still running very high and are extremely dangerous even to attempt to approach.

