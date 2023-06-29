Beloved Los Banos mobile bakery back in business after replacing stolen van

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved Los Banos mobile panaderia is ready to serve the community once again.

Last week, the owners of Zeledon's Bakery on Wheels had their van stolen from a repair shop.

The van was then involved in a destructive rollover crash.

On Monday, Juan Carlos Soto, an owner of the business, announced they got a new van but still needed time to make the customizations needed to sell their baked goods.

Soto tells Action News that they will be back in business on Thursday.

The bakery says they were not expecting the amount of support.

"They show a lot of love but we didn't really think they would support us this much with like money. I know everybody needs money and it's hard to earn," explained Soto. "Them helping us like that is so nice of them"

The owners say they are thankful for everybody who helped them get back on the road.

Without the community support, they believe setting up the new van may have taken months.