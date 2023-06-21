Beloved Los Banos mobile panaderia, Zeledon's Bakery on Wheels, is raising money to replace its stolen van.

Los Banos mobile bakery needs help getting back on the road after van is destroyed

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beloved Los Banos mobile panaderia, Zeledon's Bakery on Wheels, is raising money to buy a new van.

The bakery has been in business for more than 30 years.

It's gained social media fame more recently.

"This provides for my family, we're good to pay the bills and everything," said owner Juan Carlos Soto.

He says the mobility allows them to take their business to San Jose each day, where they sell tamales for lunch and of course, their specialty: pan dulce.

"Conchas, pink cuernitos, everybody loves those," said Soto and his nephew, Ernesto Botello.

Saturday, the van was in the shop for some maintenance work.

It was stolen, then involved in a horrible rollover crash.

"This is like our baby right here, I kind of got sad for a moment," said Botello.

"When I'd seen it, I felt real bad. It's like a relative had died, my partner for so many years," said Soto.

Soto had the van towed back to his house so he could see the damage for himself.

"When we opened up the bread van and saw everything how it looked inside, it was like a bomb went off. It was all shattered," said Soto.

Now, the two have created a GoFundMe page to help buy a new van and equipment.

They're already getting some big help with fundraising.

"Gabriel Iglesias, Fluffy! He donated $4,000 for us," said Botello.

Juan Carlos and Ernesto are hoping to raise enough money to get back on the road in the next two weeks, so they can get back to making money and supporting their families.

