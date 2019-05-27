fire

1 injured in fire at Clovis senior living facility

Several agencies responded to help put out a fire at a senior living facility in Clovis.

The flames were first spotted just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night inside a building at Shaw and Fowler.

Fire crews say the fire broke out in one of the rooms on the third story of the building.

The sprinkler system turned on and was able to keep the fire from spreading.

There's no word on a cause at this time.

They say there was smoke damage to several nearby rooms.

The residents at the facility were evacuated and able to go back to their rooms moments later.

One person was injured, but it's unknown if that person was taken to the hospital or treated on scene.

Clovis Fire was assisted by Fresno Fire, Fresno County Fire, American Ambulance and Clovis Police.

A fire broke out nearly two weeks ago at the same location when a blanket was left on a heater.

No one was hurt in that incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News