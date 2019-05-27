1 injured in fire at Clovis senior living facility

Several agencies responded to help put out a fire at a senior living facility in Clovis.The flames were first spotted just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night inside a building at Shaw and Fowler.Fire crews say the fire broke out in one of the rooms on the third story of the building.The sprinkler system turned on and was able to keep the fire from spreading.There's no word on a cause at this time.They say there was smoke damage to several nearby rooms.The residents at the facility were evacuated and able to go back to their rooms moments later.One person was injured, but it's unknown if that person was taken to the hospital or treated on scene.Clovis Fire was assisted by Fresno Fire, Fresno County Fire, American Ambulance and Clovis Police.A fire broke out nearly two weeks ago at the same location when a blanket was left on a heater.No one was hurt in that incident.