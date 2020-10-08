1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers say the driver of a Honda sedan pulled out in front of a minivan on McKinley Avenue near Garfield Avenue around 11:45 am.The minivan crashed into the driver's side of the Honda, killing the female driver.The driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not released.The crash is still under investigation.