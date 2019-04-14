DAVIS, Calif. -- Northern California officials are investigating a small plane crash in the college town of Davis.
The Yolo County Sheriff's office said they responded to a plane crash a little after 11 a.m. Saturday. The sole occupant was taken to a hospital.
KCRA-TV reports the plane took off from the Yolo County Airport and landed upside down in a farm field.
Davis is home to the University of California, Davis and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento.
No other details were available.
1 taken to hospital after small plane crash in California
