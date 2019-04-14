plane crash

1 taken to hospital after small plane crash in California

(Yolo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DAVIS, Calif. -- Northern California officials are investigating a small plane crash in the college town of Davis.

The Yolo County Sheriff's office said they responded to a plane crash a little after 11 a.m. Saturday. The sole occupant was taken to a hospital.

KCRA-TV reports the plane took off from the Yolo County Airport and landed upside down in a farm field.

Davis is home to the University of California, Davis and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento.

No other details were available.
