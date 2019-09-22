armed robbery

1 wanted, 2 arrested for AutoZone armed robbery in Tulare County

The suspects pictured from left to right: Michael Flores, Jesus Garcia, Alexis Salas. Flores is still wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing an Earlimart AutoZone at gunpoint with two other men.

Deputies say three men entered the store armed with rifles, demanding money on Friday. The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators arrested Jesus Garcia and Alexis Salas for the crime, but are still searching for Michael Flores. Deputies say Flores frequents the Earlimart area.

Anyone with information on Flores' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.
