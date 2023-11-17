Two Fresno 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint Friday morning

Police are investigating after two Fresno 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint just minutes apart.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after two Fresno 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

The first one happened after 1:50 a.m. Friday on Ashlan Avenue near Parkway Drive in Northwest Fresno.

Officers say the thief threatened the store clerk with a black handgun.

No word on the amount of money taken from the store.

Police say the suspect then left the area on foot.

Soon after, police were called to a second Seven-Eleven for a robbery in Southeast Fresno.

That one happened just before 3 a.m. on Church and Chestnut Avenues.

Officers say the suspect had a handgun and took money from the register, then took off.

No one was hurt and it's not known any customers were in the store in either robberies.

So far, police have not said if the two robberies are related.

Surveillance video is under review to try and identify a suspect in each case.

EDITORS NOTE: In an update, Fresno Police revised the time of the first armed robbery to 1:50 a.m. They previously reported that it took place at 2:30 a.m. The story above has been changed to reflect the new time.