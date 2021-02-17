Visalia Police looking for 27-year-old man accused of lewd acts with a child

Visalia Police is asking for the public's help to find a suspect they believe committed lewd acts with a child.

Police say there's an arrest warrant out for 27-year-old Richard Mathew Felix.

Felix is a 5' 4" tall man, with brown hair and brown eyes and may be in the Reedley area.

If you know where he is, please contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliareedley
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Reedley College COVID vaccine site to start giving shots Friday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills prepared them for Texas storm
Oceano Dunes reopening for more vehicles, campsites on Friday
More TOP STORIES News