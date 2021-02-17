Visalia Police looking for 27-year-old man accused of lewd acts with a child

Visalia Police is asking for the public's help to find a suspect they believe committed lewd acts with a child.Police say there's an arrest warrant out for 27-year-old Richard Mathew Felix.Felix is a 5' 4" tall man, with brown hair and brown eyes and may be in the Reedley area.If you know where he is, please contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.