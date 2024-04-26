4 arrested for shooting outside of WinCo in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four men are now in custody in connection to a shooting at the WinCo parking lot in Clovis that sent a man to the hospital.

Clovis Police arrested Adarrius Stevenson Sr. for assault with a deadly weapon.

His son, Adarrius Stevenson Jr., was arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence and weapons possession.

Charles Muhammad and Dominique Willams were also arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony child endangerment.

The shooting happened on April eighth at the Winco on Peach and Ashlan Avenues.

A man was shot in the leg.

An unrelated parked car with two children inside was also struck by bullets.

The children were not hurt.

Police say the violence was between rival gang members.