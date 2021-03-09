MLB star, former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge tweets support for Kids Day

The New York Yankee took to Twitter Tuesday morning to ask his followers to consider donating to the cause.
#KidsDay2021 is here! pic.twitter.com/FAsKZh9vNl— Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) March 9, 2021
For the past 33 years, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to host a fun-filled event for volunteers and sponsors across the Central Valley known as Kids Day.
"Please donate to Valley Children's Hospital so their team of experts can continue to help hundreds of thousands of kids in the Central Valley," he said in a video.
Ways to give:
Kids Day has cumulatively raised $10 million.
Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.
For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.