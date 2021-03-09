kids day

MLB star, former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge tweets support for Kids Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Kids Day 2021 is in full swing, MLB star and former Fresno State Diamond Dog, Aaron Judge, is hoping the community will give back to his Fresno community.

The New York Yankee took to Twitter Tuesday morning to ask his followers to consider donating to the cause.



For the past 33 years, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to host a fun-filled event for volunteers and sponsors across the Central Valley known as Kids Day.

"Please donate to Valley Children's Hospital so their team of experts can continue to help hundreds of thousands of kids in the Central Valley," he said in a video.

Ways to give:
  • Text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation
  • Go online to valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount.

    • Kids Day has cumulatively raised $10 million.

    Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.

    For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.

  • RELATED: How COVID-19 has impacted young patients at Valley Children's Hospital

  • RELATED: Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador 6-year-old Elise Hales
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societyfresnovalley childrens hospitalkids dayaaron judge
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    KIDS DAY
    Kids Day 2021
    How COVID has impacted patients at Valley Children's Hospital
    Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador Elise Hales
    Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Kids Day 2021
    Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
    Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
    How COVID has impacted patients at Valley Children's Hospital
    9 CA counties change tiers
    Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador Elise Hales
    Fresno police arrest man after 6-hour long stand-off
    Show More
    CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
    Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
    UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
    Driver leads authorities on chase from Fresno to Selma
    Large drive-thru COVID vaccine site set up in Tulare
    More TOP STORIES News