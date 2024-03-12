Meet Jeremy Her, 2024 Kids Day Ambassador

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Walking ahead of his dad and siblings, Jeremy makes his way down the hallway at Valley Children's -- a familiar place for the nine-year-old.

When Jeremy was a newborn, he was diagnosed with a blood disorder called Hemoglobin H Constant Spring.

"He explained to us that he needed blood," says Kong Her, Jeremy's dad. "So yeah, and as soon as we saw him, the doctor, they gave him blood that day. He got a blood transfusion that day."

It was a shock to Kong when he and his wife learned that Jeremy and his siblings inherited the condition.

"I'm the carrier, and then my wife has something in it too -- that's why they all have it," Kong said. "Then again, I do have five kids, and then two of them don't have it, the three do."

Jeremy, his five-year-old sister Tinsely, and two-year-old brother Ryser all go to Valley Children's for transfusions.

These happen every three to four weeks.

The mornings usually start with blood work, followed by a quick bite to eat.

Then, an elevator ride up to the Ambulatory Treatment Center, where pediatric hematologists see the three for their transfusions.

"Once it gets down to near that third week, where they need to go get blood, I can see the difference," Kong said. "They don't eat as much, you know, they start getting more pale. But yeah, that's just the way it is. But other than that, but it once as soon as they get their blood, it's like another energy."

Jeremy has a lot of energy to share with those around him.

As soon as he got more comfortable in front of the camera, we'd catch him bustin' out Fortnite dance moves or droppin' to the floor for some push-ups.

Strength is what helps Jeremy and his family face the challenges brought on by the blood disorder.

"Their illness wasn't chosen," Kong said. "You know, it's gifted. The only best way I can do is support them all the way."

Jeremy's resilience is similar to his favorite superhero, Spiderman.

To his parents. it is a testament to the care he receives at Valley Children's.

"Without Valley Children's, I don't know if my kids are going to survive," Kong said. "Because all the nurses and doctors here. they know everything. They're like our heroes."

Jeremy's parents and Valley Children's hope he doesn't have to get transfusions for the rest of his life. If they find a match, a bone marrow transplant would help Jeremy have an even better quality of life.

