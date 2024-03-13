Kids Day: Thousands of volunteers hand out special newspapers across Valley

Volunteers, donning bright orange vests, kicked off Kids Day dark and early and in the rain.

Volunteers, donning bright orange vests, kicked off Kids Day dark and early and in the rain.

Volunteers, donning bright orange vests, kicked off Kids Day dark and early and in the rain.

Volunteers, donning bright orange vests, kicked off Kids Day dark and early and in the rain.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers, donning bright orange vests, kicked off Kids Day dark and early and in the rain.

Several mascots, including George the Giraffe, helped volunteers sell a special Kids Day newspaper for a suggested $2 donation.

The paper was filled with stories of children whose lives have been impacted by Valley Children's.

"Most recently, Valley Children's was recognized as one of the top eight out of over 2,000 children's hospitals across America," says Jim Yovino.

Penny Duarte was a patient of Valley Children's.

Duarte was one of several volunteers at the intersection of Friant and Audubon in northeast Fresno.

"I'm just trying to go corner to corner," Duarte said. "I was staying at that corner for a while, so I'm going to see if I can try to get money from this corner."

By 8 am, Penny had raised $189. By 9:30 am, she surpassed her personal goal of $200.

Kids Day donations go back to the hospital to help with staffing, equipment, support services and programs.

For example, the Adaptive Sports Program gives children with physical disabilities or mobility impairments the opportunity to be a kid.

Whether that's through rock climbing, water skiing, playing basketball, it's all free of charge, thanks to community donations.

"In order for these kids to maintain motion, they have to use what they have," says Dr. Jill Friebele. "So they have to move, and it's part of being healthy like every other kid."

More than 4,000 volunteers were on street corners across Central California, including communities like Dinuba, Fowler and Merced.

Even Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno City Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld, and Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni were spotted handing out newspapers Tuesday morning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for 37 years of supporting Valley Children's through Kids Day, and over 70 years of support since Valley Children's was born," says Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children's Healthcare.

It was all in an effort to help Valley Children's continue its mission of providing the best care for sick and injured kids.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.