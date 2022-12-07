Classes canceled after lockdown at West Hills College Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Hills College Lemoore was placed on lockdown after a report of a possible threat on campus.

School officials say the campus was placed on lockdown around 4:50 pm on Tuesday.

Officers with the Lemoore Police Department quickly searched the campus and did not find any threats.

Investigators have not provided any other details about the lockdown.

As a precaution, classes scheduled for 7 pm at the campus have been canceled.

Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday morning.