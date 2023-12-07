WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Farmersville elementary school placed on lockdown after 25 students fall ill

KFSN logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 12:34AM
Farmersville elementary school placed on lockdown after 25 students fall ill
EMBED <>More Videos

An elementary school in Farmserville is on lockdown after several students became ill on Wednesday.

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An elementary school in Farmserville is on lockdown after several students became ill on Wednesday.

Freedom Elementary School informed parents that a group of 25 students reported not feeling well after lunch.

In a message from the school, they informed parents that emergency responders were checking on them but that the campus would be locked down until further notice.

Students were not released at their normal time.

Action News has reached out to the school for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW