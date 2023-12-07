An elementary school in Farmserville is on lockdown after several students became ill on Wednesday.

Farmersville elementary school placed on lockdown after 25 students fall ill

Freedom Elementary School informed parents that a group of 25 students reported not feeling well after lunch.

In a message from the school, they informed parents that emergency responders were checking on them but that the campus would be locked down until further notice.

Students were not released at their normal time.

Action News has reached out to the school for more information.