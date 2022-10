144th Fighter Wing taking to the skies for night-flight training at Fresno Yosemite Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno is taking to the skies for night-flight training.

The Air National Guard pilots will be training at Fresno Yosemite International Airport through Thursday night and then again next Tuesday through Thursday.

The flights are scheduled to be completed before 10 p.m. each night.

The Air Guard keeps the flights to a minimum to reduce the noise and community impact.