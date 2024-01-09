Service members welcomed home in Fresno after 90-day deployment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heartwarming welcome home on Monday night for service members of Fresno's 144th Fighter Wing.

Loved ones reunited after a three-month deployment through the holidays.

More than 250 Air National Guard Members stepped off the buses to a greeting of heartfelt signs, hugs, and plenty of smiles.

They spent 90 days in the Pacific supporting United States' allies.

Action News caught up with Jordan and Melissa, who say they made the most of the distance.

"You kinda don't know what you got until you've been gone awhile," said Jordan.

The Garcias say they looking forward to making up for lost time.