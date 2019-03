Members of California's 144th Fighter Wing celebrated the upcoming release of Captain Marvel in the best way possible - by visiting Disney California Adventure Park.Here they are, posing in the theme park, as F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft do a fly-by overhead.The 144th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force collaborated in the making of the film.Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios.Captain Marvel debuts in theaters this Friday - on March 8, 2019.