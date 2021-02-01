You'll hear more aircraft over Fresno due to local Air National Guard training

Today the CANG 144th will begin Valley Thunder a military training exercise starting Feb. 1 - 12 from 8am-6pm. The community may see/hear increased military aircraft activity during this time. — Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) February 1, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may hear more aircraft moving out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport over the next two weeks as pilots participate in the California Air National Guard's military training exercise.The 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will hold its Valley Thunder training from Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 12.Pilots from Arizona, Oregon and California will take part in several war-fighting scenarios in various military fighter jets.The training will run from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.Officials are warning Fresno residents who live near the airport that there may be an increase in aircraft noise coming from the area as pilots take off and land.