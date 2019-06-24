15 dogs rescued from Kingsburg home on road to recovery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From elongated nails to skin infected with scabies, the 15 dogs rescued from this Kingsburg home have a long and expensive road to recovery.
Central California SPCA humane educator, Thalia Arenas says it was clear when the animals were brought in that they needed extensive medical treatment.
"Immediately just by looking at them, you can tell that there was a lack of standard of care," said Arenas. "We don't know how long the neglect was going on for but from what we saw it was pretty, pretty horrible."
Kingsburg Police say Yvette Martinez abandoned the animals and is now facing 32 felony counts of animal cruelty and neglect.
It is a serious crime Chief Neil Dadian does not believe Martinez understands.
"I was here when she surrendered, she actually surrendered to me and I don't think she gets it," said Chief Dadian.
Actions News tried speaking with Martinez Wednesday after she was released from the Fresno County Jail.
But she ran from us and took off in a black SUV.
However, her neighbor Kay Roberts tells us she warned Martinez for three years.
"She was trying to rescue animals, but I kept telling her you can't do it like this," said Roberts.
Now, these dogs, unlike the cats, found dead inside the home are getting another shot at a better life.
Something workers here are hoping will happen once they are treated and available for adoption.
The SPCA says treatments will cost between $100 to $300 per animal.
Donations can be made at the facility or online by clicking here.
