Suspects open fire while chasing vehicle in Visalia, 2 arrested

Police arrested 35-year-old Priscilla Charris and 19-year Gustavo Rubio. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman are facing attempted murder charges after shooting at an occupied vehicle in Visalia on Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested 35-year-old Priscilla Charris and 19-year Gustavo Rubio.

Officers say Rubio drove after a car carrying several victims near Houston Avenue and Mooney Boulevard while Charris shot at them from the passenger seat.

The victims were chased to the area of Elm Street and Prospect Avenue, and Charris fired several shots at their car.

Police say no shots struck the car, nor were any of the victims injured.

Investigators located Charris and Rubio a short time later. They say the weapon used in the incident is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department, Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
