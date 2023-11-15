WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver arrested after pepper spraying, hitting woman with car in Clovis, police say

23-year-old Courtney Linder is now facing attempted murder charges.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 4:42AM
kfsn

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested a driver accused of hitting a woman with her car and speeding off.

23-year-old Courtney Linder was taken into custody following a collision near Minnewawa and 9th Street in Old Town Clovis.

Investigators later determined that Linder got into an argument with her neighbors, pepper sprayed them, and hopped in her car.

Instead of driving away, police say she made a U-turn and hit the woman, who suffered major injuries.

Authorities later found Linder not far from the collision and arrested her.

Linder is now facing attempted murder charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW