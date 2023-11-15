Driver arrested after pepper spraying, hitting woman with car in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested a driver accused of hitting a woman with her car and speeding off.

23-year-old Courtney Linder was taken into custody following a collision near Minnewawa and 9th Street in Old Town Clovis.

Investigators later determined that Linder got into an argument with her neighbors, pepper sprayed them, and hopped in her car.

Instead of driving away, police say she made a U-turn and hit the woman, who suffered major injuries.

Authorities later found Linder not far from the collision and arrested her.

Linder is now facing attempted murder charges.