2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure identified as La Grange and Merced natives

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The men were found after a friend of 69-year-old Roger Dennis of La Grange, called the sheriff's office saying they hadn't heard from Dennis in over a week. They were worried.Officers headed over to the houseboat where he lived, tied up near Arnold Bay on Lake McClure.Inside, they found Dennis and 63-year-old Myles Correia of Merced dead.Detectives believe carbon monoxide may have killed them.Experienced boaters said that it is a sobering reminder to check your safety equipment regularly."You really should have smoke detectors, CO detectors," says Archie Steele, the President of the California Bass Federation. "A lot of the houseboats don't really have a conventional type heater. They allow space heaters and propane heaters, so they really put out a lot of CO."Investigators say they don't believe foul play was involved. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.