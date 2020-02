Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 5100 block of E. Washington. pic.twitter.com/IxDTr6R9wS — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after a fire damaged a home in east central Fresno Wednesday morning.Flames were first reported pluming from the roof just after 4 a.m. at a house on Washington and Sylmar, near Peach and Belmont Avenues.Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly. Everyone inside the home got out safely.Investigators say an electrical issue may have started the fire.The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.