MERCED COUNTY

2-month-old dies in Merced, parents disappear

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking to talk to the parents of a two-month-old infant from Atwater who died Tuesday.

According to Atwater Police, they received a call about a two-month-old girl not breathing. Officers and Cal Fire arrived at the home and were directed to a bedroom where they found the infant and the infants' father, Dakota Nix, who was still on the phone with 911.

Emergency crews began CPR and the infant was transported to Mercy Hospital in Merced where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officials said police initially spoke with the parents of the infant on-scene to gain preliminary information about what had happened. Both parents were later taken to the hospital by a family member, but neither parent has been seen or heard from by anyone since Tuesday night.

Authorities said they are wishing to speak with both parents again, however, several phone calls and messages have gone unanswered and investigators have been unable to locate them at their home.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Brandi Reyna or Dakota Nix please contact Detective-Sergeant Brum at 209-357-6394 or the police department at 209-357-6396. (APD Case # AG-18-00152)
