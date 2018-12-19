2 people badly burned in suspicious house fire in Central Fresno

Two people are being treated for serious burns from a house fire in Central Fresno.Firefighters say they received several calls from people saying they could hear explosions coming from the home.Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out.This all happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Angus and Pine.The home is located just right behind San Joaquin Memorial High School.When Firefighters arrived they found a woman in front of the home with severe burns to her entire body.They say the house was engulfed in fire with flames coming out of the back.Another person was found behind the home with burns to his throat.They were both rushed to the hospital."Again, this is a suspicious fire, maybe some illegal activity at this house, but we're determining that with the investigation along with law enforcement and an investigator," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.More than 30 firefighters responded to keep it from spreading to other homes.Neighbors even tried putting it out with their lawn hoses.The fire destroyed more than half of the house.The third person in the home was not hurt.