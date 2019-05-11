22-year-old dies in southeast Fresno shooting late Friday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man on Second St. and Orleans in Southeast Fresno.Officers found the 22-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds to his back at around 11 p.m. Friday and ambulances rushed him to the hospital.He underwent surgery but died a little while later.Witnesses told police a black Honda Accord or Civic drove up to the victim as he stood outside an apartment complex.The "vehicle drove up, four males were inside, words were exchanged," said Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department. "One of the males took out a shotgun and fired several rounds striking the victim in the back."Officers say the car drove off after the shooting.Police talked to the victim before he died.They're now interviewing people in the neighborhood and looking at surveillance footage to find more clues.