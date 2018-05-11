TULARE COUNTY

27 people arrested for welfare fraud in Tulare County totaling over $140,000, DA says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of 27 people for Welfare fraud.

According to the DA, on May 7th and 8th criminal investigators from the DA's Bureau of Investigations served 27 felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants for suspects wanted for allegedly committing welfare fraud in Tulare County.

In addition, another four individuals wanted for felony welfare fraud charges surrendered themselves to the Tulare County Superior Court.

The following people were arrested:

-Melissa Basaldua, 26 of Porterville

-Shaianne Boheman, 24 of Lindsay

-Carlos Campos, 37 of Visalia

-Sheyann Chavez, 25 of Porterville

-April Crone, 39 of Porterville

-Brandi Fettig, 39 of Visalia

-Maria Gallegos, 52 of Dinuba

-Guillermo Gonzalez, 42 of Tulare

-Monica Gonzalez, 32 of Porterville

-Isidro Flores, 33 of Porterville

-Rayna Hill, 28 of Woodlake

-Charles Macias, 38 of Woodlake

-Orlando Gonzalez, 36 of Tulare

-Allen Hulsey, 60 of Porterville

-Lacey Laney, 31 of Dinuba

-Enrique Yepez, 40 of Dinuba

-Claudia Martinez, 38 of Porterville

-Marlina Martinez, 25 of Dinuba

-Patricia McCarthy, 42 of Porterville

-Shelbi McDonald, 26 of Tulare

-Dora Pablo, 38 of Porterville

-Jaime Risner, 39 of Springville

-Octavio Silva, 30 of Visalia

-Sharon Smothers, 59 of Porterville

-Diane Soria, 57 of Visalia

-Daneilla Trevino, 31 of Porterville

-Jacob Vasquez, 40 of Visalia

Officials said the total amount of alleged fraud, including the four people not listed in the press release, is over $140,000.

The DA's office asks if has any information related to suspected fraud, contact the Bureau of Investigations at (559) 636-5410.
