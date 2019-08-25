deadly shooting

28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 28-year-old man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night, Tulare Police say.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Prosperity Sports Complex near West Prosperity Avenue and North E Street.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Tulare Police are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

