28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 28-year-old man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night, Tulare Police say.The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Prosperity Sports Complex near West Prosperity Avenue and North E Street.The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.Tulare Police are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.