3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99

A deadly crash happened on Southbound Highway 99 near the Court Avenue offramp.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.CHP says 23-year old Brenda Garcia was driving on the wrong side of the highway when she collided head-on into a 2018 Nissan.Both the driver and the front seat passenger of the Nissan suffered were pronounced dead at the scene.The rear passenger was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.Garcia was under the influence of alcohol and is now in custody, CHP says.