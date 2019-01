Three members of a family were killed in a car crash while on their way to church Wednesday night in Liberty County, relatives tell ABC13.The wreck happened just after 7 p.m. at FM 163 and CR 2282, where the family's car collided with another driver.According to family member Darla Simms, five people were in the car: the driver, 24-year-old Brianna Henson, Brianna's two sisters, 17-year-old Jessie Henson and 16-year-old Jordan Henson, Brianna's 4-year-old daughter, Lilly, and the sisters' father, Mark Henson.Simms, who is the sisters' aunt, says that Jessie and Mark died at the scene.Jordan and Lilly were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Lilly died.Jordan and Brianna are in the hospital.The Tarkington ISD Superintendent says that Jordan is a student at Tarkington High School.The district released the following statement about the crash:The district also posted the letter on its Facebook page The cause of the crash is under investigation.Simms says the family had moved to the area a year ago.