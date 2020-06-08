30-year-old identified as man killed in Porterville drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly drive-by shooting in Porterville as Arturo Vargas, 30, of Porterville.Vargas was shot multiple times around 1 pm on E. River Avenue on Monday.He died from his injuries.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 782-6850. They can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128.