30-year-old identified as man killed in Porterville drive-by shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly drive-by shooting in Porterville as Arturo Vargas, 30, of Porterville.
Vargas was shot multiple times around 1 pm on E. River Avenue on Monday.

He died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 782-6850. They can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128.
