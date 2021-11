Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2021 schedule of movies

THE FULL "31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN" ON FREEFORM SCHEDULE:

LOS ANGELES -- Autumn is just around the corner, which means it's almost time for 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform! Scroll down to see the full lineup of movies for the month, which was announced Wednesday.The month-long event includes Halloween classics like "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride," "Casper," and fan-favorite "Hocus Pocus," which will air more than a dozen times throughout the month -- including twice on Halloween.Also on tap throughout the month are "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Halloweentown," "Hotel Transylvania 2," "Goosebumps," " Ghostbusters" and "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon." "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Jaws" and "Men in Black II" are also joining the lineup for the first time this year.Check out the full schedule below:2:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)5 p.m. ET/PT - "The Addams Family" (1991)7 p.m. ET/PT - "Addams Family Values"9 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"7 a.m. ET/PT - "The Goonies"9:35 a.m. ET/PT - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"12:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)2:45 p.m. ET/PT - "The Addams Family" (1991)4:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Addams Family Values"6:55 p.m. ET/PT - "Monsters, Inc." (Disney and Pixar)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Monsters University" (Disney and Pixar)11:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)7 a.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"8:40 a.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)11:10 a.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"1:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"2:55 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"4:35 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"6:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent"8:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - Freeform Premiere11:30 p.m. ET/PT - "The Craft" (1996)12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"1:30 p.m. ET/PT - "The Goonies"4 p.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"6 p.m. ET/PT - "The Craft" (1996)8:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Fright Night" (2011) - Freeform Premiere12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)3 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"5 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"7 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"9 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"2:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"4:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"6:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"8 p.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"11:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"1:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Halloweentown"3:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"6 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)8:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters II"12 a.m. ET/PT - "Jaws 3" - Freeform Premiere10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Family Guy" Halloween Programming12 a.m. ET/PT - "Frankenweenie" (2012)7 a.m. ET/PT - "Turbo" (2013)9:10 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"11:15 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"1:20 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"3:25 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"5:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"7:40 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"9:50 p.m. ET/PT - "The Addams Family" (1991)11:55 p.m. ET/PT - "Addams Family Values"7 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"9:05 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"11:10 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"1:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"3:20 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"5:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"7:40 p.m. ET/PT - "The Addams Family" (1991)9:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Addams Family Values"11:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)11:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Jaws" - Freeform Premiere2:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Jaws 2" - Freeform Premiere5:05 p.m. ET/PT - "Alien"7:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Aliens"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"3 p.m. ET/PT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"4 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)6:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"8 p.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Doubtfire"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)3 p.m. ET/PT - "Halloweentown"5 p.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Doubtfire"8 p.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"1 p.m. ET/PT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"3:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Hook"6:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"8:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"11 a.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"9 p.m. ET/PT - "Family Guy" Halloween Programming7 a.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)9:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters II"12 p.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Doubtfire"3:05 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)5:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II" - Freeform Premiere7:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"9:25 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent"11:30 p.m. ET/PT - "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" - Freeform Premiere7 a.m. ET/PT - "The Middle" Halloween Episode7:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Doubtfire"10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)12:40 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II"2:40 p.m. ET/PT - "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"5:10 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"7:20 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"9:25 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"11:35 p.m. ET/PT - "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney and Pixar)12:05 a.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"2 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"4 p.m. ET/PT - "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney and Pixar)4:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"6:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"8:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"3:40 p.m. ET/PT - "X-Men: First Class"6:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "X-Men: First Class"1:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Cowboys & Aliens" - Freeform Premiere4 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)6 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II"8 p.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"4 p.m. ET/PT - "The Craft" (1996)6:30 p.m. ET/PT - "The Huntsman: Winter's War" - Freeform Premiere9 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent"12 a.m. ET/PT - "Mirror Mirror"10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "The Craft" (1996)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Family Guy" Halloween Programming12 a.m. ET/PT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"7 a.m. ET/PT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"9:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)11:50 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"1:55 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"4 p.m. ET/PT - "Halloweentown"6:05 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"8:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (2016)11:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Fright Night" (2011)7 a.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)9:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"11:40 a.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"1:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Halloweentown"3:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"5:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (2016)8:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"10:55 p.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Doubtfire"1 p.m. ET/PT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"2 p.m. ET/PT - "The Goonies"4:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Scared Shrekless"5 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"7 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"9 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12 p.m. ET/PT - "The Goonies"2:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Scared Shrekless"3 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek"5 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek 2"7 p.m. ET/PT - "Shrek Forever After"9 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"1 p.m. ET/PT - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"3:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)6 p.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"8 p.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"12 a.m. ET/PT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"11:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)2 p.m. ET/PT - "Matilda"4 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)6:30 p.m. ET/PT - "The Craft" (1996)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"12 a.m. ET/PT - "Frankenweenie" (2012)12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)9 p.m. ET/PT - "Family Guy" Halloween Programming12 a.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II"7 a.m. ET/PT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"8 a.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)10:30 a.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black" (1997)12:35 p.m. ET/PT - "Men in Black II"2:35 p.m. ET/PT - "Goosebumps" (2015)5:05 p.m. ET/PT - "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" - Freeform Premiere7:10 p.m. ET/PT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"8:50 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"11 p.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" - Freeform Premiere7 a.m. ET/PT - "Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"10 a.m. ET/PT - "Goosebumps"12:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"2:35 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"4:45 p.m. ET/PT - "Casper" (1995)7:15 p.m. ET/PT - "Maleficent"9:20 p.m. ET/PT - "Hocus Pocus"11:30 p.m. ET/PT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)