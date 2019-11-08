fire

4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was left displaced early on Friday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Fresno County.

It happened west of Caruthers shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say four adults and five children were the members displaced in the fire.

No one was hurt because the family heard a smoke alarm and got out in time.

Several cars also caught fire.
