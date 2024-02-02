Jersey, chains, 49ers fake eye? Meet the man taking Niners superfan to a whole new level

When it comes to the Faithful, there are die-hards and then there's Fremont resident Rey Peña.

When it comes to the Faithful, there are die-hards and then there's Fremont resident Rey Peña.

When it comes to the Faithful, there are die-hards and then there's Fremont resident Rey Peña.

When it comes to the Faithful, there are die-hards and then there's Fremont resident Rey Peña.

FREMONT, Calif. -- When it comes to the Faithful, there are die-hards and then there's Bay Area resident Rey Peña.

Jerseys, hats, chains, he has been collecting 49ers memorabilia for decades. But his prized possession is something no one else has.

After an accident and cancer diagnosis, doctors told Peña he would lose his right eye.

When learning this, he had just one question for his doctor.

"I asked him, can I have a 49er eye, that's how die-hard faithful I am," Peña said.

He is now aptly known as "the eye of the 49er."

Peña will be strutting his Niners-themed prosthetic at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

He says he's ready to watch his team make history.